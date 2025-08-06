Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has awarded a fellowship to a South China Morning Post senior correspondent in a one-of-its-kind programme designed to raise industry standards for journalists working in the city.

Natalie Wong, who specialises in political news at the Post, was among three journalists selected for the Professional Journalism Fellowship programme on Wednesday.

The trio will take a funded absence from work to attend undergraduate or postgraduate courses as auditors for one or two semesters in the coming 2025-26 academic year to broaden their horizons before returning to their newsrooms.

The university’s Professor Raymond Roy Wong, known as the “Godfather of Journalism” and the sponsor of the programme, said the initiative provided the fellows with an opportunity to reflect on their professional and personal growth at a time when the media sector was facing challenges.

“The global media industry is facing unprecedented challenges, ranging from the disruptive influence of artificial intelligence and the proliferation of misinformation to intense competition on social media platforms,” he said.

“Media professionals should demonstrate adaptability, innovation and critical thinking skills. I hope that the fellows will fully embrace their time at HKBU, seizing this opportunity to expand their knowledge, hone their skills, and reflect on their professional and personal growth, so they are well-equipped to meet the evolving challenges upon their return to the newsroom.”

Natalie Wong is the Post’s third award-winning journalist to receive the fellowship after news editor Denise Tsang and senior correspondent Laura Zhou in 2022.