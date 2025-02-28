HELSINKI — South Korea has approved new space strategies, including plans for reusable launch vehicles, as it seeks to become one of the world’s top five space powers.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration’s (KASA) strategic plans for the sectors of space transportation, satellites, and space science exploration were approved by the third National Space Council held Feb. 25

“Flagship projects” for these strategies include reusable launch vehicles and orbital transfer vehicles, ultra-high-resolution satellites and very-low Earth orbit (VLEO) satellites with multi-layered orbital navigation systems, and a space observatory to be sent to the Sun-Earth L4 Lagrange point—a region of space yet to be visited—and lunar landers.

These strategies are aimed at KASA achieving the goal of becoming one of the five major space powers and realizing the national space development vision outlined in the “The fourth Master Plan for Promotion of Space Development” (2023-2027).

Adapting to space sector developments, shift to reusability

KASA will be changing direction as it seeks to adjust to a transforming space sector. There will be changes to the nation’s next-generation launch vehicle project, with adaptation required to respond to “changes in both domestic and international technological environments,” a KASA statement noted.

The agency has developed the expendable Nuri rocket, or KSLV-II, and is developing the larger KSLV-III. The development of the latter will be altered so as to make it reusable by 2035. KASA will begin the administrative procedures for reviewing the launcher plan’s changes, which will need ministerial approval, and could see a change of contractors. Hanwha Aerospace was selected to lead the project in 2024.

Separately, private firms such as Innospace and Perigee are developing launch vehicles in South Korea. KASA has earlier committed to promoting private-led research on reusable launchers.

“In the New Space era, both internationally and domestically, the space sector is changing rapidly,” KASA Administrator Yoon Youngbin said in a statement. “KASA will listen closely to the opinions of experts and relevant ministries during the National Space Council, and based on this, we will develop policies that can respond to global trends,” Yoon added.

For lunar exploration, South Korea’s goal of launching a moon lander by 2032 will rely on an expendable version of the KSLV-III launcher. The country’s Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) is currently on an extended mission, carrying instruments including the NASA-funded ShadowCam for imaging shadowed craters.

The Cheollian 5 satellite project will be South Korea’s first geostationary satellite developed by a private enterprise. The project is currently open for bidding. Other plans include launching two low Earth orbit communication satellites based on 6G standards by 2030. This includes developing ground stations and terminals to establish a pilot network.

“In order to expand the future space economy, the development of innovative technologies led by the private sector is essential,” Bang Hyochoong, vice chair of the National Space Council, stated.

“Through this strategy, the direction to nurture the private sector and secure core fundamental technologies in the long term has been clearly presented,” Bang added.

Budget boost

Earlier this year, KASA announced it would spend 806 billion won ($562 million) this year on research and development, marking a more than 43 percent increase over 2024, Yonhap reported. This includes 7.3 billion won for a joint project with NASA to launch a Lunar Space Environment Monitor (LUSEM), due to fly on the Intuitive Machines’ IM-3 mission, which could launch later this year. LUSEM will observe the near surface high-energy particle environment of the moon.

The National Space Council is the highest decision-making body for South Korean space policy. The first National Space Council was held in May 2024, days after the establishment of KASA.

The new headquarters for the agency is to be constructed in the Gyeongnam National Aerospace Industrial Complex (Sacheon) by 2030, the council announced Tuesday. The plan also includes securing land to develop a national aerospace hub.

Related