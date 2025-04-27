Wi Sung-lac, a South Korean lawmaker who advises presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on diplomacy, has offered the view that the solution offered by the country’s previous administration to resolve the wartime labor issue with Japan needs to be reviewed in some way.

In a recent interview, Wi said the solution lacks public consensus and should be supplemented if possible.

However, Wi said that if Lee, former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, wins the June 3 presidential election, his new administration will focus on cooperation with the United States and Japan, which share South Korea’s liberal democratic values.