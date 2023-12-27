South Korea transforms transparency: 5,800 officials disclose assets, incl. crypto, via PETI.

In a groundbreaking move, South Korea’s Ministry of Personnel Management announces plans to launch an integrated asset disclosure service for public officials, ensuring unprecedented transparency starting next year.

Simultaneously, the crypto space witnesses Pullix’s assertive foray with an ongoing PLX token presale, challenging conventional trading norms.

South Korea’s push for transparency

South Korea is poised to revolutionize transparency in public service with an upcoming integrated asset disclosure service. In a press release, the Ministry of Personnel Management, under Director Kim Seung-ho, revealed that around 5,800 public officials will disclose details of their assets, including virtual assets, via the ‘Public Official Ethics System (PETI).’ The move follows the revision of the Public Official Ethics Act, making crypto assets part of the annual asset disclosure requirements for elected and high-ranking officials.

This initiative addresses the inconvenience faced by the public in accessing individual asset disclosures scattered across various official gazettes. The revamped system allows for a consolidated view of property disclosure details, enhancing accessibility and enabling searches using names or organization names. Additionally, the system promotes work efficiency by empowering personnel to manage the entire data process seamlessly.

Notably, the inclusion of virtual assets in property registration addresses the challenges posed by the expanding market size of cryptocurrencies. Virtual assets, added through the Act’s revision, now mandate reporting of transaction details for those subject to disclosure. The Ministry of Personnel Management has completed the reorganization of the public service ethics system, introducing functions related to virtual asset property registration.

Come June next year, major domestic virtual asset exchanges like Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax plan to provide virtual asset holding status through separate information provision systems. This move is expected to eliminate blind spots in property registration and further meet the public’s expectations for transparency.

To avoid confusion in the field, the Ministry plans to publish a ’24-year regular property change reporting guide’ and conduct ‘on-site property registration circuit training’ in 17 cities and provinces.

Pullix’s hybrid crypto exchange concept

While South Korea takes strides in governmental transparency, the crypto space witnesses Pullix’s emergence with a unique hybrid exchange concept and an ongoing PLX token presale. Pullix aims to bridge the gap between decentralized and centralized exchanges, offering users a comprehensive trading experience.

The PLX token, central to Pullix’s ecosystem, introduces a novel “Trade-to-Earn” concept, enabling users to earn instant rewards for trading on the platform. Notably, PLX token holders benefit from a revenue-sharing mechanism, allowing them to profit from the daily revenue of the exchange.

Pullix’s approach to liquidity provision stands out by incentivizing users to provide liquidity, fostering a more competitive trading environment. The platform, set to launch in January 2024, boasts features like deep liquidity, leverage up to 1000:1, and a governance model that empowers token holders.

The hybrid DeFi platform ensures user security by allowing them to retain custody of their assets, addressing a key concern in the crypto community. Pullix’s commitment to privacy, zero commissions, and a diverse range of tradable assets position it as a strong contender in the evolving crypto exchange landscape.

Conclusion

As South Korea takes significant strides in enhancing governmental transparency, Pullix emerges as a promising player in the cryptocurrency trading and investment realm. The integration of virtual assets in public officials’ disclosures and the introduction of Pullix’s innovative features mark crucial developments in their respective domains.

These initiatives underscore the ongoing evolution of transparency, technology, and financial ecosystems, shaping a dynamic future for both government practices and cryptocurrency exchanges.