South Korea will extend its onshore foreign-exchange trading hours and ease rules on foreign traders next month, in a push to advance its money market.

The country’s forex market will operate from 9 a.m. through 2 a.m. local time on weekdays under a new regulation that will take effect Oct. 4, more than doubling its daily trading hours that end at 3:30 p.m., the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement Monday.