The Korea Customs Service said it has found 29.5 billion won (US$20.7 million) worth of country-of-origin violations from the first quarter, with US-bound shipments accounting for 97 per cent of the total, after a special investigation last month.
That compared to a total of 34.8 billion won worth of violations for all of 2024, among which US-bound shipments accounted for 62 per cent.
Since taking office in January, Trump has introduced big tariffs on various products and countries that started to come into force in March.
South Korean officials have said there could be a rise in attempts by foreign companies, such as those in neighbouring China, to use South Korea, which is a major US ally and has a free-trade pact, as a bypass to avoid tariffs and regulations.
Monday’s findings include 3.3 billion won worth of cathode materials used for batteries, imported from China and shipped to the US with South Korea falsely marked as the country of origin, to avoid already high tariffs in January even before Trump’s tariffs took effect.