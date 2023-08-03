Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

72 mins: South Korea have a corner! Park goes up from her new position as an auxiliary centre-back. Ji swings it in from the left … it looks like it is heading straight in but it just flies past the far post. Frohms gets a little touch but the referee does not spot it.

70 mins: The cramp is already kicking in for South Korea. Cho is the first to need a stretch and some fluids. “Will, greetings from California,” emails Mary Waltz. “Slept through my alarm and I wake up to find Germany tied, Colombia losing to Morocco. What an amazing tournament this has become. The very notion that Germany could be eliminated in group is stunning. And fantastic entertainment. The World Turned Upside down indeed.”

68 mins: Park Eun-sun who recently came on for midfielder Chun is actually a 6ft striker. She has been given the intriguing task of marking Popp to stop her winning every header in the box. I am a huge fan of this idea.

66 mins: Just a little reminder … Germany are currently heading out of the tournament.

64 mins: Oberdorf tries to drive Germany forward but is taken down inside the centre circle. Park replaces Chun for South Korea. Buhl and Däbritz off, Lohmann and Lattwein on for Germany.

62 mins: Germany whip in a corner from the left towards the back post but it goes straight out of play for a throw. Germany and South Korea are preparing changes.

60 mins: Huth lifts a cross into the box for Popp to attack and she wins it with ease but heads the ball against the crossbar.

56 mins: NO GOAL! There is a lot going on here. The ball is dinked into the box by Däbritz to Schüller, who flicks the ball up in the air with her heel in the direction of the net and Popp bundles a header home. She heads up in the back of the net after clattering into the goalkeeper and needs treatment. The flag goes up for offside and VAR, eventually, agrees. Oooof

55 mins: Jang is tripped by Huth near the touchline and South Korea are allowed to catch their breath. They have barely left their half since the break.

53 mins: Popp gets a whack in the back of the head when challenging for the ball around 35 yards from goal. It looks a soft one but Popp does seem in discomfort in the neck area.

51 mins: Buhl cuts in from the left and takes on a few in red before looking to let fly but she is closed down. The dribbling does at least get the crowd excited.

49 mins: Schüller drifts a cross to the back post towards Popp but Lee stretches to hook it clear before the Germany forward can do any damage. A cross comes in from the other side and it is jabbed over the bar by Popp.

47 mins: Some early needle as Lee pushes over Huth for no good reason with the ball going out for a goal-kick.

Second half Here we go again! This will be an intriguing 45 minutes.

In the other match in the group, Morocco are leading 1-0 at the break against Colombia. This means Morocco and Colombia are going through, while Germany and South Korea are heading out. It’s all fun and games.

Half-time: South Korea 1-1 Germany Germany have enjoyed the ball for the majority of the first half and deserved their equaliser but this is a long way from being a vintage side. South Korea are well organised but lack a cutting edge.

45+2 mins: Phair shows a few tricks on the touchline, which irks Germany, so they surround her to win it back.

45 mins: Three minutes added on.

44 mins: Popp scored two headers in Germany’s opening win over Morocco. She is arguably the best in the air in the women’s game, which South Korea have found to their cost. Germany are currently heading through if things stay the same.

GOAL! South Korea 1-1 Germany (Popp, 42) Germany do work it out to the right and a wonderful cross is played into the box by Huth. Popp attacks it, rises above the defender and heads home into the corner. No doubt that’s a mixture of joy and relief on the face of Alexandra Popp as she celebrates scoring Germany’s equaliser against South Korea. Photograph: Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images Updated at 07.07 EDT

40 mins: Germany are looking to work it wide but with limited success.

38 mins: Ji decides South Korea have not had a shot for a while, so takes aim from 30 yards – it starts to dip but not in time and sails over.

36 mins: Shock horror: Frohms is OK after some medical attention.

35 mins: Germany goalkeeper Frohms is sitting on the deck and holding her left leg as she awaits the physios. It might just be an attempt to let her team have a breather and get some instructions from the sidelines. Or am I just being cynical?

34 mins: “I live in Australia,” says Phil Withall, “the fact the World Cup is being staged here is massive. The viewing figures for free to air broadcasts have been incredible (over 4 million for some games). However, the majority of matches are hidden away behind a pay wall, meaning most people (including those visiting for the tournament) are restricted in what games they can see. “Shouldn’t it become mandatory for host nations to provide free broadcasts of all games as part of the hosting rights? A huge opportunity missed.” I do find that pretty strange from Australia. One of the things the UK gets right is ring fencing these events to make sure they are free-to air.

32 mins: Frank Lee emails re the South Korea goal: “God knows where the Germany defence were, but, frankly, who cares?” “Franklee speaking, Will, I do. After England’s men lost to Iceland in 2016 I finally got around to acquiring German citizenship in the hope of having a team of either gender with a realistic chance of becoming world champions. ”What happened at the next World Cup? Germany crash out a) on my birthday, just like the Iceland game and b) against South Korea. With all legal attempts to claim back the 230 euros citizenship fee falling flat on their face as quickly as the Qatari men’s defence, I’m stuck with my investment. So yes, Will, this franklee does care.” Could you consider Colombian citizenship?

30 mins: South Korea are working hard with their press and Germany are struggling to come up with new ideas.

28 mins: Chun lunges in on Buhl with a studs up challenge but does get the ball. It is a touch reckless but the referee sees it as just part of the game.

26 mins: Despite South Korea’s back three becoming a five whenever Germany get the ball, there is still space to exploit. Germany will be keen to get Däbritz on the ball more in dangerous areas to make the most of this.

24 mins: It was always upsetting as I got older than footballers were becoming younger than me. Now I am at the age with players like Casey Phair where I am more than old enough to be their father. There are some South Korea fans in Santa hats. Is there a reason behind this?

22 mins: There is still a good chance Germany can get out of this group but I would not back them to get any further than the last 16 with this lineup.

20 mins: Buhl whips in a dangerous cross from the left but it is inches ahead of Popp, who can only watch it drift wide. Huth controls the ball on her arm near the touchline but nothing is given, much to South Korea’s chagrin. South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Jumgmi (right) is relieved that Alexandra Popp is unable to get on the end of the cross. Photograph: Darren England/EPA Updated at 06.42 EDT

18 mins: A couple moments of panic in the Germany box and they struggle to clear their lines, mainly caused by miscommunication. I am not sure the centre-backs have met one another before.

16 mins: The ball bounces across the South Korea box but it gathers speed off the surface and Buhl’s eventually header is not a good one. Germany are dominating possession here and looking dangerous, especially in wide areas.

14 mins: Germany are certainly in the match now and South Korea’s aim should be to not panic. Buhl lifts a free-kick to the back post where Hegering is waiting but the cross has too much on it and she can only flick the ball wide.

12 mins: Voss-Tecklenburg is out of her seat and patrolling the technical area. She must know that things need to improve. Germany come alive through Buhl. Popp finds Schüller, who dinks a ball over the top for Buhl to latch onto. She takes a touch but cannot get any power or direction behind her shot. Moment later Brand thinks she has a chance to level but Kim slides in at the last second to end the attack.

10 mins: Hegering needlessly heads the ball out for a corner because no one in a white shirt bothers to tell her to leave it. South Korea’s set-piece does not work out and the danger is eventually removed.

8 mins: As previously mentioned, Germany look really nervous and their defence is all over the place. If things stay the same in the group, Germany are heading out.

GOAL! South Korea 1-0 Germany (Cho, 6) A slick pass through the middle of the Germany defence reaches an unmarked Cho. She keeps her cool and slides the ball into the corner. God knows where the Germany defence were, but, frankly, who cares? South Korea’s Cho So-hyun slides a shot goalwards … Photograph: Tertius Pickard/AP And past Germany keeper Merle Frohms to give South Korea an early lead. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Fifa/Getty Images Cho Sohyun is congratulated by Choo Hyo-joo. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Updated at 06.17 EDT

4 mins: Sixteen-year-old Phair should put South Korea ahead. She latches onto a pass after some poor Germany defending but Frohms is out quickly to push Phair’s shot from close range onto the post. Germany look a little nervous here, while South Korea look devoid of pressure.

2 mins: South Korea gift possession to Popp around 30 yards from goal. She gets the ball out of her feet and takes aim but her shot lacks pace and is gobbled up by the goalkeeper. Germany’s Alexandra Popp has a pop from distance. Photograph: Nigel Keene/ProSports/Shutterstock Updated at 06.19 EDT

Kick-off Peep! Peep! Peep! Here we go!

The players are out on the pitch and belting out the anthems with gusto. Updated at 06.00 EDT

South Korea fans are not too worried about their struggles. The South Korea fans are dressed for the occasion. Photograph: Elsa/Fifa/Getty Images

There are plenty of doom mongers when it comes to Germany and Lena Lattwein is aiming to prove them wrong today. “I think it’s so important to stay positive,” midfielder Lattwein said. “We’re very focused as a team and hold ourselves to the highest standard. That goes for each and every one of us, both individually and collectively. “At the same time, we know it’s good for us to cut ourselves a little slack. We need to laugh and have fun to make sure we can get into our flow and take our love of the game out onto the pitch with us.” Updated at 05.47 EDT

South Korea are managed by Englishman Colin Bell, who was hoping for a better tournament. Instead he has overseen two defeats in as many games. “The expectation when you come to a World Cup is obviously to perform at a top level, and unfortunately we’ve not been able to show that consistently,” Bell said. “What’s missing for us in those two games is that one success moment, that goal, just to break that duck. I think that has been missing – that one action to really show and prove that we are good enough. I know that the players are good enough but it has been very disappointing.”

Starting lineups South Korea (3-5-2): J Kim; H Kim, Y Lee, S Shim; H Choo, G Chun, S Ji, S Cho, S Jang; Y Choe, Phair. Subs: Y Yoon, J Ryu, H Hong, Y Kim, S Lim, H Son, G Lee, M Moon, E Park, E Jeon, Y Bae, C Kang Germany (4-2-3-1): Frohms; Hagel, Hegering, Hendrich, Huth; Oberdorf, Däbritz; Bühl, Brand, Schüller; Popp Subs: Berger, Johannes, Kleinherne, Lohmann, Freigang, Lattwein, Nuesken, Anyomi, Rauch, Leupolz, Mogul, Doorsun