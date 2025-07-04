The massive clean-up occurred over three days last month, city officials said on Thursday.
The family, consisting of a woman in her 60s and her two adult children in their 40s, was placed under “administrative hospitalisation”. This process involves the forced admission of individuals whose diagnosed mental disorders pose a danger to themselves or others, according to a report from The Korea Herald.
The son reportedly has a severe intellectual disability, while his mother and sister suffer from Plyushkin’s disorder – also known as hoarding disorder – which is a condition characterised by an inability to part with possessions.
The huge build-up of rubbish had led to pest infestations and unpleasant odours, prompting complaints from neighbours.