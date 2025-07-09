SEOUL – A woman struck by an 18-year-old who fell off a building in South Korea died on July 8 after sustaining severe injuries in an accident that also killed her 11-year-old daughter. The teenager also died.
Officials from Gyeonggi Gwangju Police Station said the woman in her 40s died in hospital, a day after she was admitted along with the person who fell and another pedestrian in his 20s who was also hit.
The teenager fell from the roof of a 13-storey building in Gwangju, Gyeonggi province, onto three people who were passing by at 2.36pm local time (1.36pm Singapore time) on July 7.
The impact immediately killed the 11-year-old girl. The woman and the teenager were seriously injured, while the male pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
The teenager died on the evening of July 7.
Police investigations found that the teenager fell after receiving treatment at a mental health institute inside the building. Officials are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding her fall. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
