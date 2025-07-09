SEOUL – A woman struck by an 18-year-old who fell off a building in South Korea died on July 8 after sustaining severe injuries in an accident that also killed her 11-year-old daughter. The teenager also died.

Officials from Gyeonggi Gwangju Police Station said the woman in her 40s died in hospital, a day after she was admitted along with the person who fell and another pedestrian in his 20s who was also hit.

The teenager fell from the roof of a 13-storey building in Gwangju, Gyeonggi province, onto three people who were passing by at 2.36pm local time (1.36pm Singapore time) on July 7.

The impact immediately killed the 11-year-old girl. The woman and the teenager were seriously injured, while the male pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

The teenager died on the evening of July 7 .

Police investigations found that the teenager fell after receiving treatment at a mental health institute inside the building. Officials are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding her fall. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK