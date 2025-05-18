South Korea’s presidential candidates faced off in their first TV debate on Sunday evening, ahead of a snap election on June 3 to choose a successor to former President Yoon Suk-yeol who was impeached over his short-lived martial law declaration in December.

Sunday’s debate, the first of three TV debates scheduled over the next two weeks, focused on how to revitalise the struggling economy, one of the hot-button election issues.

Lee Jae-myung, the main opposition Democratic Party’s candidate and the front runner in the race, came under a flurry of questions in the heated, rapid-fire first debate.

He advocated more investment in artificial intelligence, protection for unionised workers, a 4-1/2-day working week and putting South Korea’s interests first in responding to US tariffs.

There was no need for Seoul to rush to reach a trade agreement with Washington, Lee said.

“I think we should prepare well for this situation delicately and competently,” Lee added, also arguing South Korea needs to nurture hi-tech and renewable energy industries to overcome low economic growth.