The episode ran close enough to Halloween (granted a power outage at South Park Studios delayed the episode by a week) and had enough Halloweeny elements — Edgar Allen Poe, a hidden camera scare TV show and the Vamp Kids — to make this list. By default, GK3DOTP is last on my best South Park Halloween episode list. I refuse to give the Goth Kids a participation medal. Not that they’d want to conform and accept it anyway.

9. “Tegridy Farms Halloween Special”

(Original airdate: 10/30/2019)

Starting with season 22 in 2018, Parker and Stone became absolutely fixated on Randy Marsh as a weed tycoon. The saga of Randy running “Tegridy Farms” has now lasted for four seasons and counting, whether anyone asked for it or not. Sometimes the gag works but oftentimes it doesn’t. And that’s regretfully the case with 2019 Halloween episode “Tegridy Farms Halloween Special.”

The central conceit of Randy wanting to help Shelley confront her “marijuana problem” (she doesn’t like weed) is a decent enough set up. But before you know it, this episode has flown off the handle and escalated into ancient Egyptian mummy curses, the Chinese Communist Party, and *sigh* Harvey Weinstein. It’s all a bit of a drag but the art design of the weed zombies is pretty great.

8. “The Magic Bush”

(Original Airdate: 10/29/2014)

Again, we’ll count this one as a quasi-Halloween episode because it aired in close proximity to the holiday. Make no mistake, this is an episode about privacy on the internet, leaked celebrity nudes, and glorious lady bush. Though there’s no true Halloween element in “The Magic Bush,” it certainly plays into our personal and political fears of drones, and the creepy sci-fi synthesizer adds to that feeling every time Mr. Stotch fails to realize Butters’ is responsible for his drone terrorizing South Park.