As security concerns continue in parts of Upper Nile state, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is making every effort to protect civilians and boost community confidence.

As an example—Blue Helmets from India hosted a two-day medical outreach at the UN Protection of Civilians site, adjacent to the Mission’s base in Malakal where some 315 displaced people received free treatment.

Patients suffering from various ailments were diagnosed and provided with care options.

For Dr. Sandeep Ravi, a medical peacekeeper, such interventions lie at the heart of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s mandate to help build lasting peace in this country.

“Accessible and inclusive healthcare is key for communities to thrive. Across Upper Nile state, conflict has disrupted not only people’s lives and livelihoods but also reduced the number of available health facilities. So, we decided to come together and, for a limited time, bridge this gap as much as possible,” he explained.

“Bringing quality healthcare directly to communities goes beyond free consultations and treatment. It gives hope to people who are most vulnerable.”

Mary Joseph, a 20-year-old patient, can testify to Dr Ravi’s opinion.

“I’ve had a problem with my leg for three months now but had no money to pay for treatment at the local clinics in town. Today, Indian doctors have examined me carefully and given me medications to treat the condition as well as manage my pain. I hope I can restart my small business soon,” she said with a smile.

Albino Amum, a community leader residing at the camp who helped peacekeepers mobilize this event, described the activity as timely and significant.

“Earlier, we were receiving healthcare from various international and nongovernmental organizations, but we understand that there is a reduction in funding, which has left a big vacuum. So, this medical drive by our friends at UNMISS came at a very opportune time. We hope they’ll consider doing similar activities for us for five or six days in future. It makes a big difference for those who are financially constrained yet need urgent health checks,” stated Mr. Amum.

For his part, Dr. Ravi reveals that the biggest satisfaction was the response from community members.

“As medical professionals and peacekeepers, there is no greater reward than the genuine appreciation we have received from the displaced communities we treated. I believe this initiative is a testament to what collective effort and compassion can achieve in strengthening public health.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).