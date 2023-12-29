Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

League One: Wigan are 1-0 up on Carlisle thanks to Josh Magennis’s 16th minute penalty. The Latics have had eight shots on goal inside the first 25 minutes. More misery for the rock-bottom Cumbrian outfit.

That’s a cracking pass from on-loan Manchester City defender Harwood-Bellis, to make the Adams goal.

Table of Contents Toggle GOAL! Southampton 2-0 Plymouth (Adams)

GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Plymouth (Alcaraz)

Team news

Preamble GOAL! Southampton 2-0 Plymouth (Adams) Of course, it’s Che Adams! Are you watching Tony Hughes? Saints could be home and hosed here, and it’s largely deserved – although replays suggest Plymouth should really have had the opener before that Alcaraz strike, with Bali Mumba heading in but wrongly flagged offside. Updated at 14.24 EST

Here’s your West Brom v Leeds team news. I’m looking forward to this one. Two strong sides who still harbour hopes of automatic promotion this season: West Brom: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Ajayi, Townsend; Molumby, Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace, Thomas-Asante, Diangana. Leeds: Darlow; Spence, Rodon, Cooper, Byram; Ampadu, Gruev; Gnonto, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter. It’s a cold night at The Hawthorns, as West Brom host Leeds. Photograph: Matt West/REX/Shutterstock

Stunner. Take a bow.

GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Plymouth (Alcaraz) And just like that, Southampton find a way through! Although it’s come from a defensive midfielder in Carlos Alcaraz. Insert tennis joke about hitting it into the net … Samuel Edozie set up the Argentine.

As Southampton continue to labour against Plymouth (goalless still, after 53 minutes), a frustrated Tony Hughes emails in with a slightly different perspective on Saints’ frontline. Che Adams. As a Scotsman, I’ve wanted him to do well for club and country but he just doesn’t score enough goals as a striker, even in the Championship. Nevertheless such is the shortage of Scottish striking talent that he’ll likely be on the plane as backup to Lyndon Dykes, who Stevie Clarke seems to prefer yet whose stats aren’t much better than Che’s. If Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes declare for Scotland then great, but they still won’t have a prolific striker to cross the ball to.

Does everyone who plays for Leeds have to be a descendent of someone else who also played for Leeds? Official team news from The Hawthorns soon. Charlie Cresswell with the #LUFC squad tonight. Remains to be seen who he replaces in Farke’s matchday squad. — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) December 29, 2023

Listen to the latest episode of Football Weekly while you’re waiting for the 7.45pms to get going.

This email from Peter Oh was given the superb subject line “In the bleak midwinter” … The Wigan v Carlisle match features a delightful-sounding goalkeeper clash between Tickle and Breeze. In this season of frosty blasts of arctic air, the men between the sticks give us hope that spring may not be too far off.

Half time: Southampton 0-0 Plymouth. Wigan v Carlisle is about to kick off. Team news from West Brom v Leeds will land at around 7.15pm, UK time.

Team news I can’t possibly run through the team news for 36 games and 72 teams, but here’s a run-down of the headlines: The fact Leicester are able to name Conor Coady and Ricardo Pereira on their bench for their game at Cardiff speaks volumes about their strength in depth. A midfield of Harry Winks, Wilfred Ndidi and Hamza Choudhury looks strong. Aaron Ramsey is still missing through injury for the Bluebirds. Ipswich will expect to beat QPR and recall Brandon Williams to their starting defence, with Freddie Ladapo also in from the start. Wes Burns misses out. League One leaders Portsmouth make two changes to their side for their trip to Exeter as Yanic Wildschut misses out for the hosts through injury. Paul Mullin returns to the Wrexham starting lineup as they face Walsall in League Two, while Stockport’s side to take on Bradford includes former Manchester United man Nick Powell; 16-year-old Joe Hillary is named among their subs. Outside the Cardiff City Stadium, where Leicester play Cardiff tonight. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 14.00 EST

Ben Waine of Plymouth Argyle is fouled by Shea Charles of Southampton Photograph: James Whitehead/PPAUK/REX/Shutterstock

It’s goalless at St Mary’s as we head towards half-time. Russell Martin’s side have won their past three matches by a 10-0 aggregate scoreline of 10-0 and they’re unbeaten in 16 games. They’ve knocked on the Argyle door without success so far.

“A Coastal Clam Bake” is the suggestion from Chris Taberner on the right moniker for Southampton v Plymouth. I’m finding that a little disturbing if I’m honest, Chris. Not sure why.

Wigan v Carlisle gets under way at 7pm and here are your obligatory team news graphics. 4/10 for the Latics; 6/10 for the visitors, in my book. You gotta have squad numbers on there. Your final Tics line-up of 2023. ✊ Behind you all the way, lads! 💙#wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) December 29, 2023

Bradford City’s Valley Parade pitch has passed an inspection by referee Lewis Smith and the Bantams’ clash with Stockport will proceed at 7.45pm as slated. It looks a little wet, but certainly playable.

Southampton versus Plymouth is by no means a south coast derby, and I’m not about to call it one. But what’s the alternative? A martime meeting? A seafaring skirmish? Answers on a postcard or an email please. Anyway, the in-form Saints have been bossing the early stages, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis nodding off the woodwork. Managerless Plymouth would take a point in this one, you feel.

Some cracking EFL reading here, as our very own Ben Fisher makes some bold accurate predictions about the stars of 2024 away from the top 20.