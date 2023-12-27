Barnet moved within 10 points of the National League summit courtesy of a 2-0 Boxing Day victory at Southend.
With leaders Chesterfield losing, Barnet consolidated third place by collecting three points at Roots Hall.
Reece Hall-Johnson opened the scoring with four minutes on the clock as his deflected effort put the visitors ahead.
The triumph was wrapped up 12 minutes from time when Harry Pritchard hammered in a penalty after Nicke Kabamba had been fouled by Southend goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi.
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Andeng-NdiBooked at 77mins
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 3Ralph
- 8Husin
- 6KensdaleBooked at 64mins
- 16Taylor
- 7Bridge
- 18Fonguck
- 20da Silva VilheteSubstituted forWoodat 73′minutes
- 28Coker
- 19SandatSubstituted forKabongoloat 86′minutes
Substitutes
- 14Wood
- 22Kabongolo
- 24Demetriou
Barnet
Formation 3-4-3
- 1WalkerBooked at 65mins
- 14Pritchard
- 20StevensSubstituted forOkimoat 73′minutes
- 4CollingeBooked at 80mins
- 8Gorman
- 2Hall-JohnsonSubstituted forCropperat 80′minutes
- 22Oluwo
- 18Hartigan
- 33Brunt
- 11KanuBooked at 41minsSubstituted forCokerat 46′minutes
- 9Kabamba
Substitutes
- 3Coker
- 6Okimo
- 10Stead
- 15Maguire-Drew
- 32Cropper
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
- Attendance:
- 7,909
Live Text
-
Post update
Match ends, Southend United 0, Barnet 2.
-
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Barnet 2.
-
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Brooklyn Kabongolo replaces Henry Sandat.
-
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jordan Cropper replaces Reece Hall-Johnson.
-
Booking
Danny Collinge (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Post update
Goal! Southend United 0, Barnet 2. Harry Pritchard (Barnet) converts the penalty with a.
-
Booking
Collin Andeng-Ndi (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jack Wood replaces Mauro Vilhete.
-
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jerome Okimo replaces Connor Stevens.
-
Booking
Laurie Walker (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
-
Booking
Ollie Kensdale (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
-
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Ben Coker replaces Idris Kanu.
-
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 0, Barnet 1.
-
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 0, Barnet 1.
-
Booking
Idris Kanu (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Barnet 1. Reece Hall-Johnson (Barnet).
-
Kick Off
-
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.