PHOENIX — Voters in Southern Arizona cast ballots Tuesday to select nominees to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who was one of the most senior and progressive power brokers on Capitol Hill.

His death in March left the seat wide open for the first time in over two decades. Grijalva was a champion of environmental protections and reliably went to bat for immigrants and Native American tribes. He routinely breezed past GOP challengers in the deep-blue district, which stretches across most of the state’s border with Mexico and includes parts of Tucson and nearby counties.

A handful of Democratic hopefuls — including Grijalva’s daughter — are seeking the nomination in the primary for the 7th Congressional District seat. Adelita Grijalva, a progressive, is regarded as the frontrunner. Also in the running are former state lawmaker Daniel Hernandez; digital strategist and reproductive rights advocate Deja Foxx; Indigenous activist and scholar Jose Malvido Jr.; and retired health care executive Patrick Harris Sr.

Painting company owner Daniel Butierez, off-road vehicle businessman Jimmy Rodriguez and restaurant owner Jorge Rivas are vying for the GOP bid. Butierez captured more than one-third of the vote in the 2024 election against Raúl Grijalva.

Polls closed in Tuesday’s primary at 7 p.m. The winners will face off for the seat in the special general election on Sept. 23.

The seat will not decide control of the U.S. House, but it is one of three vacancies in heavily Democratic districts that, when filled in special elections this fall, will likely chip away at Republicans’ slender 220-212 majority in the chamber.

Democrats enjoy a nearly 2-1 ratio registration advantage over Republicans in the 7th District.

Lee Ziesche, a 36-year-old climate justice organizer, said climate and affordability are among the top issues for her in this election. She said she is voting for Adelita Grijalva.

“I do think that Adelita has organized and been a part of this community for a very long time and would carry on her father’s progressive legacy,” Ziesche said.

Rosalyn Carrillo is supporting Foxx, the youngest candidate at 25 years old who has said she’s an alternative to a “legacy” last name and will be an obstructionist to President Donald Trump.

“We need something different. We need to change it up,” said Carrillo, a 19 year-old college student in Tucson.

Jim Chilton, an 86-year-old rancher who owns a ranch on the Arizona-Mexico border, said he is supporting Butierez because he feels he’d make decisions in line with securing the border if elected.