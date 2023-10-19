Southside has found himself the butt of jokes after the internet spotted a brown stain on his jeans, but he’s taking it in stride.

The 808 Mafia producer joined Funny Marco’s Open Thoughts podcast on Monday (October 16) for what went on to become a tense interview. But it wasn’t only the conversation that had fans talking.

“I see this entirely too much online……how are you so dirt that it leaks through JEANS????” one fan tweeted shortly after the episode with a close up of Southside’s jeans.

“That explains his shitty attitude,” another person commented, while a third added: “One thing about them tables [laughing emoji] they’ll always turn..tried to embarrass and make a joke out of Marco but got sh**ty drawls.”

Another person wrote: “Now, if he just shut the hell up and had a regular interview, no one would have noticed that peanut butter leakage but he wanted to stand up and be seen this the clout u wanted lol.”

Taking to his Instagram Story in response, Southside just laughed and said: “Yeah, y’all tried it. Y’all tried it. Keep on.”

You can view the clips below:

Southside clowned over apparent “dookie stain” on his jeans 😂 pic.twitter.com/SWpS3EnQnk — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 18, 2023

As mentioned above, the interview went south and Funny Marco has since claimed he was called a “bitch” multiple times and that Southside and fellow guest G Herbo broke his $30,000 watch.

At one point Herbo even threw his cup after slugging another shot of booze at Funny Marco but claimed he meant no harm or disrespect. “@funnymarco REALLY MY FRATERNAL TWIN NOBODY KNOW,” Herbo wrote.

Southside hopped on social media to clear the air about being painted as the bad guy in the exchange although he still rocks with Marco.

“If you a bitch-ass n-gga just stay the fuck from around me. I got enough bitches,” he said. “I don’t need more bitches around me… Just leave me the fuck alone. I don’t gotta be nobody’s friend. I’m rich, young, successful, I’m not a rapper. I’m a producer, I don’t have to do fucking interviews.

“For a n-gga to get on there saying he’s scared, you a hoe. You ain’t have to put it out hoe-ass n-gga. Now I really want to press you because you a bitch. You a grown man… Herb wasn’t even doing nothing to that man. That’s how them folks play. It’s cool for a n-gga to get on there and say slick shit to a n-gga.”

He continued: “I fuck with Marco. Marco is still my n-gga. I don’t think he was uncomfortable. I think bro was all the way good. If he was uncomfortable it’s like alright, damn Marco, we didn’t mean to make you uncomfortable.”

Southside went on to claim that the watch in question was fake but he’s willing to replace it with a real one and a chain.

“He mad about his watch. Marco, I got a watch you can come get… And it’s real because that shit I threw wasn’t real… That shit was fake as fuck… It’s nothing, I’ll give you a real new watch. My kids wear them shits like they ain’t nothing… You want a watch and a chain? We’ll give you a watch and a chain. We got you.”