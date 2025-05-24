



Southwest Airlines has been making some unpopular decisions lately, including eliminating the “Wanna Get Away” fare option, ditching its free checked bag policy that set it apart from other carriers, and eliminating skycaps in favor of digital kiosks.

One new rule, however, isn’t likely to draw much anger and, in fact, is almost certainly going to be adopted by other airlines as well. The new rule goes into effect May 28, 2025, and while it may cause minor inconvenience to passengers, it’s also an important change that will make flying a little bit safer.

Travelers need to know the new rule before they board. Image source: Getty Images.

Southwest’s new rule will affect one-third of passengers

Southwest’s new policy deals with a common technology. The airline has established a new requirement that all portable battery chargers and power banks must now be kept in plain view while in use.

“Southwest will introduce a first-in-industry safety policy on May 28 requiring customers to keep portable charging devices visible while in use during flight,” a statement from Southwest said. “Using portable charging devices while stored in a bag or overhead bin will no longer be permitted. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees.”

While some international carriers already have a similar policy in place, no U.S. airline has yet imposed this type of restriction on portable charges. The FAA also does not yet have a policy in place addressing the use of these devices in-cabin, although neither lithium metal nor lithium-ion batteries are allowed in checked bags.

“When a carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at planeside, all spare lithium batteries and power banks must be removed from the bag and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin,” the FAA policy states. “The battery terminals must be protected from short circuits.”

Research suggests nearly a third of all passengers took portable chargers on flights in the past year, so this new rule will affect a significant percentage of Southwest flyers. Consumers are already being notified of the updated policy, with a viral Reddit post indicating that they had received a warning from the airline’s app alerting them to the fact that they now must keep their chargers visible.

As far as devices not in use, those can still remain inside carry-on bags stored both under the seat and in overhead compartments – at least for now.

Southwest puts safety first; other airlines will likely follow

Southwest implemented the new policy for an important reason. The lithium-ion batteries that power these portable power banks can ignite if they overheat.

This has become a growing problem as more people bring these devices on flights. In fact, there have already been 19 incidents this year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, and a record 89 issues with chargers occurred in 2024.

Research also suggests these portable power banks are the second most common reason for fires that break out on aircraft, with only electronic cigarettes presenting a bigger fire risk.

Southwest has made clear that by keeping these devices visible, trained staff can respond quickly if the battery begins to ignite, reducing the danger to fellow passengers and keeping everyone aboard safer. The minor hassle of making sure to take these devices out of bags is well worth it to help keep fellow flyers safe.