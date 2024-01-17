





As winter storms continue to batter much of the United States, some people in colder climates are looking for a way to warm themselves up with a last-minute getaway. Luckily, Southwest Airlines is catering to these customers specifically with their latest airfare deal.

Between now and Jan. 25, certain flights on Southwest this spring will be available for as low as $39 for a one-way ticket. The “Wanna Get Away” sale is designed to get travel-hungry customers in the air as winter rages on into spring and cold weather plagues many regions across the country.

There is a catch, though. In addition to having your flight booked by 11:59 p.m. PST on Jan. 25, the Wanna Get Away fares are only available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Feb. 6 and May 22. There are no blackout dates, but the trip must also be booked at least 21 days in advance of travel. No code is required; just book your ticket directly with the airline. And because all Southwest fares include two free checked bags and two free carry-on items, you won’t be struggling to narrow down what to bring on your trip.

The exact fare of your trip depends on your origin and destination cities. According to The Points Guy, the $39 fares was spotted on trips between Louisville and Chicago; flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas went for $46, while inter-island flights in Hawaii are going for $50.

To find the cheap fares, enter your departure and arrival cities into Southwest’s Low Fare Calendar and start planning your getaway.