U.S. stock futures were struggling to make headway early Thursday after oil hit a 13-month high, underpinning bond yields.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA

fell 69 points, or 0.2%, to 33550, the S&P 500

SPX

increased 1 points, or 0.02%, to 4275, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP

gained 29 points, or 0.22%, to 13093.

What’s driving markets

Equity investors continued to warily eye the trajectory of bond yields. The S&P 500 is down 5.2% so far in September as long-term borrowing costs have risen sharply in recent weeks to their highest since 2007.

Early action Thursday saw the 10-year Treasury yield

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y

little changed around 4.61%, helping S&P 500 futures to nudge just a tad lower..

Propelling bond yields upwards in recent sessions — alongside fears of increased supply of government debt and relatively sturdy economic data of late — is a surge in the cost of energy.

The WTI U.S. crude benchmark

CL.1,

-0.15%

touched $95 a barrel overnight, its most expensive in 13 months, as Russia and Saudi Arabia trim production and U.S. inventories have fallen to low levels.

“The continuing surge in oil prices adds a layer of complexity to the economic landscape,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“At the very least, it will mitigate the disinflationary trend and likely prolong a period of elevated interest rates. In this environment, central banks will face a challenging task in balancing the objectives of promoting economic growth and managing inflation,” he added.

Traders will be interested to see whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses this issue when he makes comments at 4 p.m. Eastern. Fed Governor Lisa Cook is scheduled to speak before that, at 1 p.m.

There will also be a batch of U.S. economic updates for investors to ponder, including the weekly jobless claims report and the revision to second-quarter GDP, both due at 8:30 a.m., and pending home sales for August at 10 a.m. The Fed’s favored inflation gauge, the core PCE index, will be released on Friday.