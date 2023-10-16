U.S. stock futures made modest gains early Monday, as investors looked ahead to earnings season against a backdrop of anxiety over the Israel-Hamas war and rising Treasury yields.

Fears of an escalation of the Middle East conflict weighed on the stock market Friday, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average

broke a streak of three consecutive weekly losses and the S&P 500

scored a second straight weekly gain. The Nasdaq Composite

fell 0.2%.

What’s driving markets

Earnings season moves into full swing this week, but “will likely remain under the shadow of mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a broad-based discomfort and lack of appetite that comes along with it,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a note.

Israel continued to pound the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion of the Hamas-controlled enclave by the Israeli military. The prospect of a ground incursion has drawn warnings from Iran, which in turn was warned by Western leaders and diplomats not to escalate the conflict.

Oil futures were steady early Monday after jumping at the end of last week as traders feared an escalation could interrupt supplies. But crude prices remain below 2023 highs set in late September before the Hamas attack. Analysts said oil will remain a bellwether for other asset prices.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown noted that the war between Israel and Hamas was just another geopolitical fracture that, alongside the Ukraine/Russia war and continued tensions between the U.S. and China, could damage global economic growth.

“Warnings from JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, that the world may be facing the most dangerous time in decades overshadowed the bank’s buoyant earnings report on Friday,” said Streeter.

More of Wall Street’s big banks will report results on Tuesday, with Bank of America

Goldman Sachs

and BNY Mellon

stepping up to the plate. Big tech results will start with Netflix

and Tesla

on Wednesday.

U.S. economic updates set for release on Monday include the Empire State manufacturing survey for October, due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is due to speak at 10:30 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield

was up nearly 6 basis points to 4.685% as traders remained wary that recent sturdy U.S. economic data and signs of sticky inflation will keep interest rates higher for longer.

Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, said it was understandable that investors are wary given the geopolitical environment, but he thinks equities will take supportive cues from three sources.

“First, the direction of yields and it seems like the U.S. 10-year yield is drifting lower. Lower is constructive for stocks,” Lee said in a note published over the weekend.

The second factor is that expectations for a Fed rate hike are likely to fall from the current 30% to zero as fresh data comes in. “While many fear a resurgence of inflation, Fedspeak shows that the rise in longer term yields is accomplishing the tightening the Fed wants,” he said.

The third point is that a positive third-quarter earnings season is likely to cause a flood of buying by investment managers who, according to Goldman Sachs, are short $47 billion of U.S. equities. “As GS points out, there is an asymmetry and an upside tape will bring in buyers,” said Lee.

