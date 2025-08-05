HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The head of U.S. Space Command is pushing for a fundamental shift in how America thinks about its satellites, arguing that the military’s orbital assets need the same robust logistics support that keeps jets flying and ships sailing — a call that comes as China is seeking to demonstrate its own in-space refueling capabilities.

