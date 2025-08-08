The launch window for Space Concordia’s Starsailor rocket suborbital launch is open, however the current weather is preventing a launch attempt.

Weather in the Mistassini area currently includes rain showers today and tomorrow during the launch window, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

A source reports to SpaceQ that the likeliest earliest launch attempt could be Sunday, August 10 when the weather improves. The weather window currently looks good between Aug. 10-12.

The Space Concordia team was able, according to our source, perform “a critical pre-launch cryo test” Thursday night.

Stay tuned for updates as they come in.

