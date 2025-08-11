Space Concordia will now attempt to launch their Starsailor suborbital rocket Tuesday, August 12 when the launch window opens at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

The launch was moved to Tuesday to allow for “some remaining assembly, integration and testing items” according to our source. The Space Concordia team also conducted another wet dress rehearsal Sunday evening.

There will be a livestream of the launch that is expected to start at 4:00 a.m. Eastern. You can watch it live on SpaceQ as well.

Starsailor images from Sunday, August 11

All images courtesy Space Concordia.

