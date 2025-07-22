WASHINGTON — The Space Development Agency is preparing for a high-stakes series of satellite deployments that could define the future of its national security space architecture. The upcoming launches, set to begin within weeks, will test whether SDA can make good on its vision of a resilient, low-cost satellite network in low Earth orbit (LEO).

To continue reading this article: Register now and get

3 free articles every month. You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time. Sign in to an existing account Get unlimited access to

SpaceNews.com now. As low as $5 per week* Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. (*Billed quarterly) See all subscription options