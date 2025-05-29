WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force has ordered two additional Global Positioning System satellites from Lockheed Martin. The $509.7 million contract covers GPS III satellites 21 and 22, which are part of the advanced GPS III Follow-on constellation designed to provide enhanced positioning, navigation and timing services to both civilian and military users worldwide.

Delivery of the two satellites is scheduled by 2031, according to a contract announcement May 28.

The order was placed under an existing 2018 contract that allows for up to 22 spacecraft. With this procurement, the Space Force has now exercised options for 12 satellites, bringing the total value of the contract to $4.1 billion.

The GPS IIIF series represents the latest upgrade to the Global Positioning System, which provides essential geolocation services to more than 6 billion users worldwide, including military, commercial and civil users.

The newer IIIF satellites offer enhanced anti-jamming capabilities, improved accuracy, and additional features such as an upgraded nuclear detonation detection payload and a next-generation search-and-rescue package.

