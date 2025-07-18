After years of being treated as a frontier opportunity, the space economy is now firmly entering the mainstream.

The sector just posted one of its hottest quarters since 2021 without a single SpaceX (SPAX.PVT) mega-round. It was driven not just by record-breaking capital flows but by a broader recognition that space is a macro-relevant asset class reshaping defense, connectivity, and global intelligence.

European governments are spending like it’s 1949, and high-profile exits signal a thaw in the IPO market. Private capital surged even as the volatility index (^VIX) hit pandemic-era highs. In Q2 alone, 113 companies raised $7.8 billion, bringing total investment since 2009 to $357.8 billion. Venture capital made up 77% of this year’s funding (up from 54% in 2024), signaling that professional investors are doubling down even as public markets wobble.

Amid the noise, one signal stands out: Capital is flowing to companies that turn space data into decisive advantages on Earth. This is the trade to watch, because in 2025, the real moonshot isn’t the rocket. It’s the revenue.

The clearest signal of this shift is the rise of defense. The US government’s $175 billion Golden Dome initiative — an ambitious plan to harden national security through resilient, space-based infrastructure — has catalyzed investor confidence.

This massive source of funding is key to long-term growth. Commercial markets may be heating up, but nothing beats the scale or certainty of the government checkbook, and space startups are increasingly prioritizing stable, well-funded public contracts.

Another trend worth talking about: Europe is getting serious about the space domain as the continent pushes for greater sovereignty.

NATO members are pledging 5% of GDP to defense, the EU has carved space into its new Competitiveness Fund, and deals like France’s 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) Eutelsat rescue and SES’s proposed 2.8 billion euro ($3.2 billion) Intelsat merger show that Brussels is trying to counterbalance Starlink.

Over the long term, this could pose risks for some US companies. But for now, this ambition is limited by a fundamental reality: 80% of European hardware is still imported, mostly from the US. The continent is as likely to write checks in Hawthorne, Calif., as in Toulouse, France, at least until homegrown heavy launchers prove themselves.

Investors poured $3.2 billion into the infrastructure layer this quarter, up 60% since the prior quarter, which is its strongest showing in five quarters. These are the hardware-heavy plays: satellites, rockets, propulsion systems.