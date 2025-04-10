TAMPA, Fla. — International space agencies stressed the importance of partnerships with the United States and each other at the Space Symposium April 9, as geopolitical shifts and an escalating trade war challenge the space industry.

The annual gathering in Colorado Springs, Colorado, came at a time when heightened tensions between major space powers are creating uncertainty over future collaborations and investments.

Agency leaders emphasized that strong, cooperative relationships are essential for achieving ambitious missions and ensuring space remains a peaceful domain for exploration and commerce.

Representatives from Germany, Japan, France, Israel, Australia and India highlighted the critical role of shared innovation, scientific research and infrastructure as they outlined visions for their space programs.

The discussions underscored a collective recognition that mutual trust and coordinated action are key to addressing both global challenges and opportunities in space exploration and technology development.

Protecting the Artemis generation

Walther Pelzer, head of Germany’s space agency, highlighted the country’s partnership with NASA through the Artemis lunar program as he emphasized the critical role of international commitments.

He welcomed NASA’s ongoing commitment to the Artemis lunar exploration campaign as Mars grows in priority within the U.S. administration.

“What I learned so far is that Mars is a goal, but Moon is the next step,” Pelzer said.

“And from my point of view, this is extremely important that we stick this way, because I do not want to picture another foot on the moon other than a U.S. one as the next one,” pointing to concerns about potentially ceding ground to China.

Walther Pelzer (right), head of DLR, Germany’s space agency. Credit: Tom Kimmell Photography

“We must not crush the Artemis generation,” Pelzer said, urging continued collaboration and investment to inspire and retain young talent in the space industry.

Germany recently expanded its commitment to space by creating a dedicated space ministry under its newly formed government.

The country also recently changed its constitution to increase its budget for investing in infrastructure by more than a trillion dollars, which Pelzer said also includes assets destined for space.

Strengthening global collaboration

Japanese space agency president Hiroshi Yamakawa highlighted how its partnership with NASA spans nearly half a century.

Recent agreements include a joint lunar rover project that clears the way for Japan to become the first nation after the U.S. to land an astronaut on the moon under Artemis, alongside cooperative missions like sample returns from asteroids.

Hiroshi Yamakawa, president of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Credit: Tom Kimmell Photography

Yamakawa also underscored Japan’s growing collaborations with partners in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, positioning international partnerships as essential for sustainable space exploration and maximizing the return on investments.

Bridging new and old space

Lionel Suchet, acting president of France’s space agency, discussed the country’s strategy for space exploration, which leverages longstanding international collaborations while also embracing new partnerships with startups.

Following the U.S. lead, France and many other nations are turning more to the private sector to expand their space capabilities.

According to Suchet, a startup now approaches the French space agency nearly every week with a new space-related project.

“10 years ago we had one every two [or] three years,” he said. “It’s an explosion.”

Lionel Suchet, acting president for the Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), France’s space agency. Credit: Tom Kimmell Photography

However, Suchet also cautioned against excluding traditional “old space” companies, advocating instead for an integrated ecosystem where established industry players and innovative startups work together.

France’s involvement in Artemis and initiatives like the European cargo spacecraft demonstrate this collaborative approach.

Managing rapid change

Uri Oron, director of Israel’s space agency, referred to space as the “ultimate frontier” for international competition and cooperation.

He called for governments to accelerate their partnerships to keep pace amid rapid industry changes.

“They must act fast to support the private sector,” Oron said, and they must engage with each other in diplomacy, in policy making, in order to stay relevant.

“Otherwise, the importance of space versus the pace of change and the … dramatic changes in the private sector will leave governments behind, and we cannot allow this to happen.”

Uri Oron, director of the Israel Space Agency (ISA). Credit: Tom Kimmell Photography

While international competition can drive innovation and growth, he warned it “could become a clash” if not kept in check by a framework of appropriate rules.

“The competition could be between industries [or] between nations,” Oron continued, “as long as we do it within a relevant framework, I think eventually it will push all of us forward.”

Oron highlighted Israel’s international scientific partnerships, notably the ULTRASAT telescope project, and its recent move to expand the country’s Space Olympics educational competition globally as key examples of successful collaboration.

Leveraging geography for global benefit

Australian space agency head Enrico Palermo highlighted its strategic geographical position launch and return capabilities among factors set to increase its international space presence.

Last year, Australia granted a launch permit to Gilmour Space for what aims to be the country’s first orbital launch of a domestically built rocket — and Australia’s first orbital flight since a British-built Black Arrow mission in 1971.

“I’ll let them set the launch date, but that’s going to be a milestone,” Palermo said.

“We want to be a nation that launches orbitally, not just sub-orbitally, and I know the world’s attention will be on that in the coming weeks.”

Enrico Palermo, head of the Australian Space Agency (ASA). Credit: Tom Kimmell Photography

Palermo also noted Australia’s emphasis on attracting non-space industries into partnerships, aiming to bolster the space ecosystem through diverse collaborations.

Opening up India

Asir Packiaraj, director of the propulsion complex at India’s space agency, emphasized the country’s increasing openness to foreign investment as a key growth driver.

According to Packiaraj, the number of space businesses in India has also expanded from the single digits to more than 300 in the five years following moves to reform the industry.

“It was a giant leap for India when we introduced that reform in the country,” he said.

J. Asir Packiaraj, director of the propulsion complex at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Credit: Tom Kimmell Photography

Mutual trust is foundational for the space agency’s longstanding collaboration with NASA, Packiaraj said, noting how the U.S. has helped trained Indian astronauts as the country ramps up its human spaceflight endeavors.

Packiaraj also appealed to established space nations to support countries without space capabilities in developing their own programs.

