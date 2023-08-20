This image from the Hubble Space Telescope reveals a distant galaxy that looks very different from our own Milky Way . Best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, NGC 6684 is a whopping 44 million light-years away and was spotted coincidentally during Hubble’s census of galaxies within 32.6 million light-years that it’s yet to image. It’s now about three-quarters of its way through this mammoth task.

Astronomers categorize galaxies based on their apparent shapes and physical features. NGC 6684’s hazy, ghostly shape is an example of a specific type of galaxy called a lenticular galaxy — meaning that when viewed side-on, it looks like a lens, according to NASA .

It differs from the Milky Way in how its stars are arranged. The Milky Way is a classic spiral galaxy — a rotating disk of spiral arms full of stars, with dark lanes of dust and empty space between them that orbit around a central bulge of stars. Lenticular galaxies like NGC 6684 still have a bulge of stars at their core but no spiral arms. Instead, there’s a disk of stars.