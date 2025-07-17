In this June 13, 2025, photo, NASA astronaut Anne McClain shows off a hamburger-shaped cake to celebrate 200 cumulative days in space for JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi since his first spaceflight as an Expedition 48-49 Flight Engineer in 2016.

Onishi and McClain launched to the International Space Station along with NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov on March 14, 2025, as part of the Crew-10 mission. Aboard the orbital laboratory, the Crew-10 members conduct scientific research to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit humanity on Earth. McClain and Ayers also performed a spacewalk on May 1, 2025 – McClain’s third and Ayers’ first.

Check out the International Space Station blog to follow the crew’s research and other activities.

Image credit: NASA/Jonny Kim