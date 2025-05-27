This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

Washington, D.C. – SpaceNews announces the promotion of Kamal Flucker to Vice President of Global Sales, a move that reflects both his near decade-long commitment to the brand and SpaceNews’s ambitions to expand its global footprint alongside the rapidly growing space industry.

As the industry becomes increasingly international, SpaceNews is scaling its editorial coverage and advertising solutions to meet the needs of these diverse markets. From supporting companies navigating their own regional growth to helping international firms break into the U.S. defense market, SpaceNews aims to serve as the essential media partner for the global space economy.

“Kamal is the right person to lead this next phase,” said Paige McCullough, President of SpaceNews. “I hired him more than a decade ago and have worked side by side with him as we’ve built the SpaceNews sales team into what it is today. His ability to form lasting, trusted relationships have always stood out. With the space sector growing in every corner of the world, Kamal’s leadership will ensure we’re there to support it.”

Kamal began his career in advertising and sales strategy and has held positions at media companies focused on defense, government and tech before joining SpaceNews. He has consistently helped clients build meaningful, ROI-driven campaigns. His approach blends advertising know-how with a deep understanding of the industry’s unique dynamics, particularly the nuanced needs of international firms seeking visibility in the U.S. market.

“The global space industry is at an inflection point, and SpaceNews is uniquely positioned to be the trusted platform that connects players across regions, sectors, and cultures. I look forward to working with both our domestic and international partners to help them grow their presence and impact on the world stage.” Flucker said.

Kamal’s promotion coincides with a broader strategic push from SpaceNews to expand international coverage, roll out new premium intelligence products and enhance support for cross-border marketing and brand building.

