Washington, D.C. – June 6, 2025 — SpaceNews proudly supported ispace-U.S. and the Commercial Space Federation to host a live lunar landing watch party for the Hakuto-R Mission 2. The event, held in Washington, D.C., marked SpaceNews’s first fully custom client event, an ambitious undertaking that showcased the company’s expanding capabilities as a strategic partner for live experiences and industry engagement.

SpaceNews planned and executed a complex, global broadcast and in-person program that brought together more than 150 invited guests, including space industry leaders, diplomats, government representatives and members of the press. The event featured live check-ins with parallel gatherings in Tokyo and Luxembourg, simultaneous livestreams from mission control, and a full program of speakers and panelists covering the growing impact of commercial lunar missions.

“This was a high-stakes, high-impact event and a real moment of unity for the industry,” said Paige McCullough, president of SpaceNews. “We’re grateful to ispace-U.S. for placing their trust in us to deliver such a meaningful experience. I’m equally proud of our internal team and production partners for producing an exceptional event with care, creativity and precision.”

SpaceNews oversaw every aspect of the event, from venue selection and guest list curation to comprehensive program coordination, including providing an experienced MC to lead the event. The team navigated highly technical A/V requirements, with two concurrent livestreams and managed the content flow to ensure seamless alignment with the mission’s global timeline.

In an era when connection and shared purpose are more important than ever, this event demonstrated how SpaceNews convenes meaningful conversations and fosters community for pivotal moments in space exploration.

