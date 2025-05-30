In an update, Maritime Launch Services (MLS) said Spaceport Nova Scotia will host multiple suborbital launches this fall.

While MLS CEO Steve Matier would not reveal as yet who will be launching from Spaceport Nova Scotia this fall, he did say one customer was not Canadian.

MLS stated that the suborbital launches are “expected to breach the Karman line” and “achieve hypersonic velocities.” They added that the “campaign will validate the rollout of our DART (Dedicated Acceleration Research and Test) program in response to our clients’ cited needs for this capability.”

MLS is still planning a first orbital launch campaign no earlier than mid-2026.

In the update MLS also said, “Design and construction activities are continuing at our Dover Road site, where we are preparing to host a satellite data downlink ground station for Leaf Space. This milestone marks a growing demand for ground-based infrastructure at Spaceport Nova Scotia, with additional interest from other clients under negotiation.”

Last fall MLS had announced that Leaf Space would be installing a ground station at Spaceport Nova Scotia. The agreement with Leaf Space is for 10 years. The first ground station was originally meant to be fully operational by Q1 2025.

Also planning a suborbital test launch in Canada this year is NordSpace from their Newfoundland spaceport assuming the vehicle is ready and a permit is issued.

Related