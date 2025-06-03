Maritime Launch Services (MLS) announced today that Dutch company T-Minus Engineering would perform two suborbital launches in October of its Barracuda hypersonic test platform from Spaceport Nova Scotia.

The Barracuda (left) and T-Dart suborbital launch vehicles as displayed at the ESA PAC symposium in 2022. Credit: T-Minus Engineering

The Barracuda was first revealed three years ago at the ESA PAC symposium. In a news release announcing the launches, MLS said that the “Barracuda rocket is a single-stage, solid-fuel suborbital vehicle that stands approximately 4 metres tall. It features a booster with a diameter of 200 millimetres and a payload compartment measuring 1000 millimetres. Barracuda can carry payloads of up to 40 kilograms to altitudes reaching 120 kilometres.”

This will be the first time T-Minus Engineering launches in North America and likely not the last time at Spaceport Nova Scotia as both companies are working together to build a “new mobile launch vehicle integration building” at Spaceport Nova Scotia’s existing suborbital launch pad.

Both launches are “anticipated to reach altitudes significantly above the Kármán line, the acknowledged boundary of space, while achieving speeds over Mach 6.”

In a phone conversation with Steve Matier, SpaceQ was told that one of the launches includes payload space allocated to MLS and that it is actively marketing payload space to potential customers.

Concrete pouring for a suborbital launch pad on March 20, 2023 at Spaceport Nova Scotia. Credit: MLS Credit: MLS

Barracuda is designed for “high-speed, high-altitude experiments for both civil and defence applications” and it is the defence applications in particular that MLS is looking to tap into as a revenue stream.

MLS added that the launches would be “operating within Canada’s existing regulatory rocket launch regime.” As such, Matier said the launches were an opportunity for other government departments beyond those already involved including Transport Canada, to participate in some capacity should they wish to.

In the news release Matier said, “Our suborbital launch program offers a turnkey solution for clients. With seamless integration of payloads into suborbital missions, our teams will handle all launch logistics, payload integration, and mission execution, allowing clients to concentrate exclusively on their payload objectives. These launches will continue to mature launch heritage at the Spaceport, diversify service offerings, and expand international collaborations with launch vehicle clients.”

Mark Uitendaal, Director of T-Minus Engineering added, “We look forward to bringing our Barracuda platform to Spaceport Nova Scotia. This launch will demonstrate a fully integrated flight campaign with our Canadian partners and help build momentum for future hypersonic testing programs in Canada. While most of the payload capacity has already been allocated, limited slots remain available. We encourage industry and academic institutions to contact us to propose additional payloads for this mission.”

