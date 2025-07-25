On July 15 2025, the four astronauts from the private Axiom-4 space mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, concluding their two-week long stint aboard the International Space Station (ISS). To return from the space station to Earth, the crew hitched a ride on SpaceX ‘s Dragon spacecraft.

What is it?

The Dragon spacecraft is SpaceX’s workhorse for moving crew and cargo to the ISS in low-Earth orbit . It’s large enough to hold seven crew members. In the photo the spacecraft is seen separating from its trunk as it returns to Earth. The streak is a plasma trail created by intense friction between Dragon’s heat shield and atmospheric gases arising as the craft reenter’s Earth’s atmosphere , according to NASA .

Where is it?

The photo was taken aboard the ISS as the Crew Dragon reentered the atmosphere somewhere above Earth as it headed towards its Pacific Ocean splashdown .



You may like



The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule “Grace” splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 5:32 a.m. EDT (0932 GMT; locally, 2:32 a.m. PDT). (Image credit: SpaceX)

Why is it amazing?

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission was a mission of firsts, as it sent the first astronauts from Hungary, India and Poland to the ISS, becoming the first ISS astronauts from their countries on the space station. Additionally, Ax-4 commander and NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson extended her record of cumulative days spent by an American in space to 695.

At the ISS, the astronauts spent two weeks running various scientific studies in the microgravity atmosphere. However, their stay was extended by four days to achieve favorable orbital phasing for their return. They flew back to Earth on the SpaceX Dragon capsule before safely landing in the Pacific ocean.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about Axiom Space ‘s private missions, the ISS , and SpaceX’s spacecraft .