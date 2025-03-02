SpaceX eyes Monday for eighth test of Starship from Texas



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 28, 2025













The eighth test flight of SpaceX’s Starship is set to take off as early as Monday, March 3, marking another step in the company’s continued development of its fully reusable launch system.





A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 40 minutes before liftoff, accessible via SpaceX’s official channels, including X (formerly Twitter) and the X TV app. The launch window is scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. CT, though timing remains subject to change based on conditions and technical readiness.





Following an investigation into the premature loss of Starship during its seventh test flight, SpaceX has implemented multiple hardware and operational improvements aimed at enhancing the reliability of the vehicle’s upper stage. The upcoming flight will follow a suborbital trajectory similar to previous tests while attempting to achieve new milestones, such as Starship’s first payload deployment and multiple reentry experiments designed to facilitate its return to the launch site for future reuse. The Super Heavy booster will also be tested for launch, return, and catch capabilities.





Recent upgrades to Starship’s upper stage focus on boosting reliability and performance across all mission phases. Key modifications include redesigned forward flaps with improved reentry heat protection, enhanced propulsion systems with a 25% increase in propellant capacity, and an overhauled avionics suite providing greater redundancy and mission adaptability. These changes aim to support future capabilities such as in-orbit propellant transfer and vehicle return.





A notable feature of this flight will be the deployment of four Starlink simulator payloads, similar in size to next-generation Starlink satellites. These simulators, on the same suborbital path as Starship, are expected to burn up upon reentry. Additionally, the mission will include an in-space reignition test of a single Raptor engine.





Several experimental elements will be incorporated to evaluate Starship’s ability to return safely to its launch site. To assess thermal protection systems, engineers have removed numerous heat shield tiles to analyze stress points. Various metallic tile configurations, including an actively cooled variant, will also undergo testing. Furthermore, non-structural catch fittings have been installed to assess their thermal resistance, and a refined tile line design will be examined to mitigate hotspots observed during previous reentries. The vehicle’s reentry phase is structured to deliberately push the structural endurance of its rear flaps under peak dynamic pressure conditions. Radar sensors will be evaluated on the launch tower’s “chopsticks” to improve measurement precision during vehicle recovery operations.





Super Heavy, the rocket booster for this mission, features several avionics enhancements, including a more robust flight computer, an upgraded power and network distribution system, and integrated smart batteries.





For a successful return and catch attempt of Super Heavy, specific criteria related to both the booster and launch pad must be met. This includes system health checks and final authorization from the mission’s Flight Director. If conditions are not optimal, the booster will default to a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico rather than an attempted catch. SpaceX emphasizes that safety remains paramount, and booster recovery will only proceed under ideal conditions.





Observers near the landing zone may hear sonic booms as the booster decelerates from supersonic speeds. While generally harmless, the intensity of the sound will depend on weather conditions and the observer’s distance from the landing site.





Given the experimental nature of the Starship program, each flight presents unique challenges. SpaceX continues to prioritize rapid iteration through frequent test flights, refining designs and engineering solutions to advance its goal of a fully reusable space transportation system.







