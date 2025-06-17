SpaceX launched 26 Starlink satellites from California on Monday evening (June 16).

A relatively new Falcon 9 rocket, making only its third flight, lifted off at 8:36 p.m. PDT local (11:36 p.m. EDT or 0336 GMT June 17) from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The satellites (Group 15-9, according to SpaceX’s website) reached low Earth orbit about eight and a half minutes later and were on track to be deployed after a second burn of the Falcon’s upper stage at approximately an hour into the mission.



You may like



In the interim, the rocket’s spent first stage made a successful landing on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The stage, referred to by SpaceX by its serial number, B1093, last flew in May on the second of what is now its three total Starlink flights.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands vertically on four landing legs atop a droneship in the Pacific Ocean on June 16, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Monday’s launch followed a similar Starlink deployment from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday (June 13). That mission (12-26) included the last satellites needed to complete SpaceX’s first generation direct-to-cell constellation.

“Working with cellular providers around the world, direct to cell enables unmodified cellphones to have connectivity in the most remote areas,” read a company social media post noting the milestone.

Though Monday’s launch did not include direct to cell enabled satellites, it did add to the overall Starlink broadband internet network, which now numbers more than 7,760 active units.