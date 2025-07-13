SpaceX launched a mystery satellite to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) from Florida’s Space Coast early Sunday morning (July 13).

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Sunday at 1:04 a.m. EDT (0504 GMT), on a mission SpaceX called Commercial GTO-1.

The company didn’t identify the payload, though it’s believed to be an Israeli communications satellite called Dror-1 .



You may like



“Dror-1 is a geostationary communication satellite built and developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI),” NextSpaceflight.com wrote.

“It is intended to meet the satellite communication needs of Israel for the next 15 years,” the outlet added. “Dror-1 is comprised primarily of local Israeli technologies developed at IAI, including an advanced digital communication payload and ‘smartphone in space’ capabilities, to provide communication agility throughout the satellite’s lifetime in space.”

Geostationary orbit lies 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) above Earth. At this altitude, orbital speed matches our planet’s rotational speed, so spacecraft in this path “hover” over the same patch of Earth continuously.

A camera mounted on the first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket captures the view as it approaches a landing on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean on July 13, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Falcon 9’s first stage, designated B1083, came back to Earth as planned on Sunday. It touched down about 8.5 minutes after liftoff on the SpaceX drone ship “Just Read the Instructions,” which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!

It was the 13th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. That description did not give an estimated time for the deployment of the Commercial GTO-1 satellite.