Some classified satellites might have hitched a ride with 19 Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX from the company’s West Coast launch site on Thursday.

Liftoff from a fog-shrouded pad 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California occurred at 11:32:09 a.m. PDT (2:35:09 p.m. EDT / 18:35:09 UTC).

SpaceX did not provide views in its webcast from the second stage of the Falcon 9, which usually includes video of the separation of the payload fairing. Previously, this has been an indication that additional classified satellites, likely based on the company’s Starshield platform, were aboard. SpaceX had said there were 19 Starlink satellites nestled inside the rocket’s payload fairing, which is a less-than-usual number.

Based on pre-launch information, the mission’s payloads were destined for a polar orbit of 202×193 miles (325×311 km), inclined at 97.6 degrees to the equator. An hour after launch SpaceX confirmed the successful deployment of 19 Starlink satellites. The exact number of satellites aboard will be disclosed when tracking data is released.

The Starlink 13-4 mission used one of SpaceX’s fleet-leading Falcon 9 boosters. First stage B1071, which entered service in February 2022, made its 27th flight. Only booster 1067 has more flights, with 29 missions accomplished to date.