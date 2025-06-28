WASHINGTON — SpaceX has secured an $81.6 million contract to launch a U.S. military weather-monitoring satellite in 2027.

The contract for the mission designated USSF-178 was awarded on June 27 by the Space Systems Command and represents SpaceX’s third consecutive win under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 1 program.

The mission will carry the Weather System Follow-on – Microwave Space Vehicle 2 (WSF-M2), along with a secondary payload of experimental small satellites called BLAZE-2.

WSF-M2 represents the second and final satellite in the WSF-M program, following its predecessor WSF-M1, which SpaceX launched to orbit in April 2024.

Weather monitoring capabilities

Both WSF-M satellites were constructed by BAE Systems and are designed to operate in sun-synchronous orbit, providing global coverage for weather monitoring. The satellites pack sophisticated sensor arrays capable of measuring ocean surface vector winds — critical data for assessing tropical cyclone intensity and tracking storm development. Beyond hurricane monitoring, the satellites also characterize energetic charged particles in low Earth orbit, providing valuable space weather data that affects satellite operations and communications.

The WSF-M constellation also has capabilities for sea ice characterization, soil moisture assessment, and snow depth measurement.

The secondary BLAZE-2 payload will carry experimental small satellites developed by various defense agencies.

“It is a strategic advantage when we can flexibly manifest small satellites on our launch vehicles with additional capacity to support emergent operational requirements and the research and development community,” said Col. Matthew Flahive, chief of Launch Mission Solutions Delta at the Space Systems Command.

SpaceX’s NSSL dominance

The USSF-178 contract solidifies SpaceX’s early dominance in the NSSL Phase 3 program, having secured all three of the first task orders issued under Lane 1. The previous two awards, worth a combined $733.5 million, were granted earlier this year for launching seven Space Development Agency missions and two National Reconnaissance Office missions.

The NSSL Phase 3 Lane 1 program operates as an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract — a flexible procurement structure that allows the government to issue task orders as needed without renegotiating terms for each mission. The total Lane 1 contract is valued at approximately $5.6 billion over five years, with SpaceX competing alongside Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA) for individual missions. Rocket Lab and Stoke Space have also been selected as vendors but cannot yet compete for task orders until their rockets achieve operational status.

Mission assurance tiers

Lane 1 distinguishes itself from previous NSSL phases by accommodating missions with less stringent assurance requirements. The program spans from Tier 0 missions requiring no government oversight to Tier 3 missions involving more comprehensive assurance protocols for higher-risk payloads.

USSF-178 marks a milestone as the first Phase 3 Lane 1 Tier 3 mission assurance mission. The Space Systems Command designated WSF-M2 as Tier 3 due to its substantial operational risk profile — being the final satellite in a critical environmental monitoring program that directly supports military operations.

Related