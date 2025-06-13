SpaceX is preparing to send its latest batch of 26 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit on Thursday night.

The mission, dubbed Starlink 15-6, will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. SpaceX is targeting liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 6:54 p.m. PDT (9:54 p.m. EDT, 0154 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster being used on this mission is tail number B1081, which will fly for a 15th time on this operation. Its previous flights included supporting NASA’s Crew-7, NASA’s PACE, ESA’s EarthCARE and two Transporter rideshare missions.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1081 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ which is positioned in the Pacific Ocean. A successful recovery would be the 136th landing for this droneship and the 461st booster landing to date.

SpaceX is also planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida as early as Friday, June 13, at 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 UTC).