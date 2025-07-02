SpaceX is preparing to launch its 500th Falcon 9 rocket to date with an overnight Starlink flight on Wednesday. The first stage booster will also fly for a record-setting 29th time.

The mission, dubbed Starlink 10-25, is set to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:29 a.m. EDT (0529 UTC) with the rocket flying on a north-easterly trajectory.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to launch.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 90 percent chance for favorable weather at liftoff with just a small chance for interference with cumulus clouds.

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1067, which will further cement its position as the flight leader for the company by making its 29th trip to space and back. Its previous missions include four Dragon missions (two crew and two cargo), Turksat 5B and 17 batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1067 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, this will be the 116th touchdown on this vessel and the 472nd booster landing to date.