The mayor of Madrid, the Spanish capital, has told people to stay where they are and ensure that roads are kept clear for emergency services.

“I ask all residents of Madrid to keep their movements to an absolute minimum and, if at all possible, to remain where they are. We want to keep all roads clear,” José Luis Martínez-Almeida said in a video on X.

He added that traffic lights and streetlights were out across the city and some road tunnels had been closed.