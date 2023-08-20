Salma Paralluelo is the break-out star of this Spanish side. Those who watch her at Barcelona would have already known of her star quality but this tournament has allowed her to shine. Have a read about her:

The big selection talk around England today is if Sarina Wiegman will start Lauren James. The Chelsea player was red carded in England’s last 16 match against Nigeria and was handed a two-match ban for standing on Michelle Alozie. She served the ban in the quarter and semi and so is available for the final. But in her place Ella Toone has done a good job, scoring a screamer in the semi-final, so it will be interesting to see which way the England manager sways.

I did have a post all around the discussion of who Spain would select for today’s final but the team have already released their team news! All the updates next.

Preamble

After 63 games, 163 goals, countless shocks and over 1.7m people in attendance, the Women’s World Cup comes down to Spain v England. The final many would not have predicted pre-tournament but one that has been carved out of a historic and ground-breaking World Cup.

Spain are a team who have been playing with their own unrest as a back drop. A multitude of stars made themselves unavailable for the tournament because of a dispute with head coach Jorge Vilda. It’s also been clear players who have previously not participated in matches for the same reason are not happy in camp, with viral moments on social media showing their frustration.

What Spain do have though is a squad with an abundance of talent and skill. Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso and Salma Paralluelo are just a few of the stars that have produced performances to overcome the likes of Sweden and Switzerland.

For England, who arguably head into this final as favourites, they have been quietly producing results out of performances that have been criticised. They may not have been at their best at times but they have managed to fight and grind out close matches to reach the final. Their semi-final against co-hosts Australia was one of their best performances yet. Clinical, machinelike and slick – even after the stunning strike from Sam Kerr they remained unshaken.

But the beauty of the game is that while performances and wins can build momentum, one false move in winner-takes-all football and all is lost. So 90 minutes, with the potential for extra time and penalties, stand between these two teams and the trophy. Who will make history? Who will fall at the last hurdle? Kick-off coming in two-and-a-half hours time.