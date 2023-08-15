Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

85 min: It’s popped in and Eriksson tries to head it to Ilestedt but it has too much on it.

84 min: Sweden have a free kick is a great area, they need to strike and fast or they are out!

83 min: Check over, goal stands! Spain breathe a sigh of relief.

83 min: Oh hang on, VAR are checking this! Is there an offside in the build-up?

82 min: Paralluelo, the super sub! She did it against the Netherlands to send them to the semi, has she just sent Spain to the final? We have eight minutes to find out but the teenager is something special.

GOAL! Spain 1-0 Sweden (Paralluelo, 81′) There it is! It’s bundled around in the box and Paralluelo sees it home.

80 min: Spain pop it in but Paralluelo can’t get there, tale of the game with neither side having the final touch or pass to put a chance to bed.

78 min: How have Sweden not scored? Kaneryd has a peach of a cross and Blackstenius makes a great run but she can’t connect! That was such a good chance with Spain’s defence in disarray. Sweden make some changes with Blackstenius and Kaneryd off for Blomqvist and Schough.

76 min: The ball is crossed to Caldentey but her hit drifts back across the goal. Blackstenius lays the ball into the box but Coll collects – the ball was out of play regardless.

74 min: Spain make another change with Redondo off for Navarro, Redondo was having a really good match so it’s an interesting call.

72 min: I honestly thought that was in! Spain with beautiful footwork, Hermoso pops in a cross – Redondo takes a chance, it was going wide but Paralluelo keeps it in. Redondo can’t direct the ball on target with the final chance. So, so close. Spain’s Alba Redondo misses a chance to score by mere inches. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters Updated at 05.31 EDT

70 min: Abelleira takes the corner but Sweden clear, it’s headed back in though and it takes a while for Sweden to deal with it. Spain still in possession but they will have to build from deep.

68 min: Caldentey takes the free kick, it hits the wall and it’s out for a corner.

67 min: Eriksson take a bow! What a defensive effort. Paralluelo does amazingly in the box, she keeps coming but Eriksson times her tackle perfectly. Rolfo gives away a free kick on the edge of the box with an accidental kick to the head to Abelleira.

66 min: Spain look to find an opener with a great ball coming to Paralluelo from Redondo and her header is just over the bar. Asllani is the spark for Sweden again, she passes to Angeldahl but the Manchester City player has a poor touch and the chance is up in flames.

64 min: That feels like a waste of a ball, Sweden did all the hard work and then Asllani’s cross went straight to Caldeney. Carmona is then fouled and Spain can clear. Sweden come again though, Kaneryd has a stunning cross but no one is there is turn it home! That was one of the best chances of the match.

62 min: It’s got a bit rainy in New Zealand but the change of weather hasn’t impacted the game. Spain break and Bonmati has a beautiful turn but she is well marshaled by Rubensson. Doesn’t look like the Swedish fans at Gothenburg’s Ullevi stadium have to worry about rain as they watch a screening of the match. Photograph: Björn Larsson Rosvall/EPA Updated at 05.23 EDT

60 min: Paralluelo is straight on the ball, she lays it off to Hermoso in the box who finds Redondo but she is crowded out. Hermoso is down and injured here, she remained on the ground after a tackle from Kaneryd. She is back to her feet and okay to continue though.