Scotland will book their place at Euro 2024 if can they avoid defeat tonight against Spain in Seville. It has been a sensational qualifying campaign so far from Steve Clarke’s side, who sit comfortably top of Group A and are on the verge of securing their spot at next summer’s tournament.

The flights can also be booked if Norway fail to beat Cyprus tonight, regardless of the outcome in Spain. Having picked up a memorable 2-0 win over the Spanish on home soil earlier this year though, Scotland will be confident of completing the job themselves without any external assistance.

Clarke is without Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack, but Scott McTominay is available and will be on a high after his late brace gave Manchester United a dramatic win before the international break. Remarkably, only Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals that McTominay in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign so far. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!