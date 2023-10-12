Scotland will book their place at Euro 2024 if can they avoid defeat tonight against Spain in Seville. It has been a sensational qualifying campaign so far from Steve Clarke’s side, who sit comfortably top of Group A and are on the verge of securing their spot at next summer’s tournament.
The flights can also be booked if Norway fail to beat Cyprus tonight, regardless of the outcome in Spain. Having picked up a memorable 2-0 win over the Spanish on home soil earlier this year though, Scotland will be confident of completing the job themselves without any external assistance.
Clarke is without Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack, but Scott McTominay is available and will be on a high after his late brace gave Manchester United a dramatic win before the international break. Remarkably, only Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals that McTominay in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign so far. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
4 mins: Loud boos for Rodri from the Scottish fans, every time he touches the ball. Which is quite often.
Spain win a corner, they’ve started really well. Brief pause, as the referee has a word after Laporte just shoves Porteous over.
Dykes nods it behind, second corner coming up. Almost! Flicked on, Morata can’t direct his header at goal at the back post.
2 mins: Spain should be in front!
Massive chance, with about 65 seconds on the clock. Morata slides the pass through, Torres is in on goal… flicks the finish wide of the far post.
Had to score really.
KICK-OFF!
We’re up and running in Spain!
Time to find out if Scotland can get the point they need…
Party atmosphere in Seville!
Freed From Desire blasting out around the stadium – can’t have a football match without it.
About 4,000 Scottish fans in attendance and they are making plenty of noise, bouncing up and down.
Very warm evening in Seville, which is only helping the mood!
Time on Scotland’s side…
Scotland will be desperate to secure Euro 2024 qualification tonight, but it is not a disaster if they don’t.
The pressure will still be on Norway to keep picking up wins, while Scotland then have two matches in November to seal the deal.
Steve Clarke’s side travel to face Georgia, before hosting Norway in their final Group A match. If it all comes down to that, something has gone wrong!
Scottish fans have travelled in numbers!
Spain finding form
It has been an impressive response to that defeat against Scotland in March from Spain.
They won the Nations League over the summer, beating Italy and then Croatia, before picking up two big Euro 2024 qualifying wins last month.
Georgia were beaten 7-1, Cyprus 6-0… ominous form!