Clarke – Scotland will not ‘sit in and defend all night’ against Spain in Euro qualifier
Scotland suffered their first Euro 2024 qualifying defeat with a 2-0 loss in Spain but qualification hopes remain alive.
The Scots had won their first five Group A qualifiers including a 2-0 win over the Spanish at Hampden Park in March and needed to take something from the return game in Seville or Norway fail to beat Cyprus, to qualify on the night.
In a stifling warm evening, the Scots survived some heavy first-half pressure to go in at the break goalless before Scott McTominay, who scored both goals against Spain in Glasgow, fired in a wonderful free-kick in the 59th minute only to see it ruled out after a VAR check for a Jack Hendry infringement.
Alvaro Morata headed in after 73 minutes and substitute Oihan Sancet and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous clashed together for the second in the 86th minute and with Norway beating Cyprus, Steve Clarke’s men move on to the second October fixture.
Scotland forced to wait for Euro 2024 — but they will not understand how
Spain have their revenge and Rodri has his retribution. Now, though, it is Scotland who have reason to fume – and Steve Clarke’s side surely will over the coming days as the waiting begins. Qualification for Euro 2024 could yet be secured on Sunday, should Spain defeat Norway in Oslo. Thanks to Scotland’s perfect start to Group A, they may yet avoid a nervy November. But, if it was not for the finest of margins on a night of major controversy, they may not have needed to rely on favours from elsewhere.
There is no shame in losing to Spain but Scotland will not quite believe how this unfolded. As expected, Spain were dominant and Scotland had to survive waves of pressure. The visitors would have had no complaints had Luis de la Fuente’s improved side taken a deserved lead but Scotland went into half-time with the match goalless and their plan very much alive. Scotland only needed a chance to turn their rearguard approach into a perfect one and Scott McTominay looked to have found it with a moment of magic.
Scotland will feel the decision to disallow his opening goal for a foul on the Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon was not the only one that went against them in Seville.
Spain 2-0 Scotland report
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 22:37
FULL TIME! Spain 2-0 Scotland
John McGinn, speaking to ViaPlay: “the big moments went against us. We can still improve, but we put in some shift. We knew at least a point tonight would get us there, so that’s a really tough one to take. It’s a sore blow losing Robbo early, then thinking we’re ahead, we regroup and then they score.
“We competed for long spells. It’s very difficult to win here and, under the circumstances, it was near enough impossible.
“You need to be very careful what you say. I think everyone watching that game tonight from a Scotland point of view, wherever you were, it just felt like we weren’t getting any 50/50 decision – it made it very difficult against a world class team.
“You need a perfect performance here to win, and everything to align and it was just never going to happen.
“He (the referee) changed it (his reasoning on the VAR check) in the game, which is the annoying thing. It means it’s not clear and obvious.
“Is he going to save it? No chance. No goalkeeper in the world is going to save that. However, at one point he’s said it’s a foul, realises it isn’t a foul, so changes it to offside.”
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 22:34
FULL TIME! Spain 2-0 Scotland
Strong words from John McGinn:
“It’s a tough one to take. The decisions went against us.
“This is a tough place to win but under the circumstances tonight it felt impossible.”
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 22:12
FULL TIME! Spain 2-0 Scotland
Here’s the moment Spain finally broke through. It was a moment of class from the 37-year-old Jesus Navas, and the slightest touch from Alvaro Morata.
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 21:50
FULL TIME! Spain 2-0 Scotland
Nope, this was not Scotland’s night, but it will go down as a hugely controversial one.
Still, with Norway also winning, Scotland will now have to hope Spain defeat Norway on Sunday.
A place at Euro 2024 could still be days away, but it will not be tonight.
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 21:44
Spain 2-0 Scotland
90+1 mins: There will be five minutes added on. Kenny McLean, on for Scotland along with Billy Gilmour, is not too far from nodding a consolation goal past Simon.
There is relief for Spain now.
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 21:40
GOAL! Spain 2-0 Scotland (Porteous own goal 85’)
Spain double their lead – and this is cruel on Scotland.
It comes from a slip from Aaron Hickey. From it, Torres takes possession and cuts a ball across the face. Porteous, who defended so brilliantly in the previous action, slides in to try and stop the Spain forward from tapping into an empty net but puts it past Gunn.
This simply hasn’t been Scotland’s night.
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 21:35
Spain 1-0 Scotland
85 mins: Morata is replaced by Joselu, who almost makes an immediate impact. The Real Madrid striker latches onto a loose ball and rounds Gunn, but Porteous recovers to make a sliding challenge and keep it out.
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 21:34
Spain 1-0 Scotland
84 mins: Another chance! As Scotland pile on the pressure, the ball looks to break to Armstrong in the box. But Rodri, somehow, is able to get a leg up and block it. Spain staying alive this time by the barest of margins.
Here, by the way, is the disallowed goal.
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 21:32
Spain 1-0 Scotland
81 mins: CHANCE! What an opportunity this is for Scotland! Hickey, who has been immense, flies forward and dribbles into the Spain box. He hacks an effort towards goal and it breaks to Adams, who only needs to prod the ball past Simon. But the striker is not able to make enough contact, and the goalkeeper can collect.
Scotland, though, are building some late momentum.
Jamie Braidwood12 October 2023 21:30