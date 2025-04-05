Protesters returned to the streets across Spain on Saturday in anger over high housing costs with no relief in sight.

Thousands marched in the capital, Madrid, and over 30 other cities in a demonstration organised by housing activists and backed by Spain’s main trade unions.

The housing crisis has hit particularly hard in Spain, where there is a strong tradition of home ownership and scant public housing for rent. Rents have been driven up by increased demand. Buying a home has become unaffordable for many, with market pressures and speculation driving up prices, especially in big cities and coastal areas.

A generation of young people say they have to stay with their parents or spend big just to share a flat, with little chance of saving enough to one day purchase a home. High housing costs mean even those with traditionally well-paying jobs are struggling to make ends meet.

“I’m living with four people and still, I allocate 30 or 40 per cent of my salary to rent,” said Mari Sánchez, a 26-year-old lawyer in Madrid. “That doesn’t allow me to save. That doesn’t allow me to do anything. It doesn’t even allow me to buy a car. That’s my current situation, and the one many young people are living through.”

Lack of public housing

The average rent in Spain has almost doubled in the last 10 years. The price per square meter rose from 7.2 euros (US$7.9) in 2014 to 13 euros last year, according to real estate website Idealista. The increase is bigger in Madrid and Barcelona.