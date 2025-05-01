Vox called the ruling “unjust”, saying in a statement that “on other occasions the Court of Auditors has closed identical cases” [Getty]

Spain’s Court of Auditors said on Wednesday it has slapped the far-right Vox party with a fine of more than 860,000 euros for accepting anonymous cash donations.

The court said a review of the party’s annual accounts for 2018, 2019 and 2020 shows Vox “received or accepted unidentified donations in cash” during this period, calling it a “very serious breach” of the country’s party financing laws.

In response, it said it fined Vox 862,496.72 euros ($979,000), a move the party said it would appeal.

Vox called the ruling “unjust”, saying in a statement that “on other occasions the Court of Auditors has closed identical cases”.

Founded in 2013 by former members of the mainstream conservative Popular Party, Vox is anti-Muslim, nationalist, anti-feminist, Eurosceptic, socially conservative and economically liberal.

It has been the third-largest party in Spain’s parliament since 2019 but has never held power at the national level.