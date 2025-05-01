Description of the female huntsman spider Curicaberis pedregal Rheims (Araneae: Sparassidae) from central Mexico and a new record from Tlaxcala state

ABSTRACT

The female of the spider Curicaberis pedregal Rheims, 2015 (Sparassidae) is described for the first time. The description is based on two adult females from the state of Tlaxcala, Mexico. Species corroboration is based on two males of the species, collected together with the females. With these new records, the species is currently known to be distributed in the central Mexican states of Mexico City and Tlaxcala.