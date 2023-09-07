This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

11:00 AM Eastern Time

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT) is a robust treatment option for hematological malignancies and is the standard-of-care treatment for high-risk acute leukemias. Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) is a potentially life-threatening complication that might occur after aHSCT, and fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has emerged as a therapeutic option for its treatment. However, the pathophysiological relationships between the immune system, microbiome, and GvHD clinical outcomes are not well defined.

In this webinar brought to you by Canopy Biosciences, Benton Berigan will discuss how spatial analysis, alongside single-cell RNA sequencing, revealed microbiome-related T cell modulations in a human patient with GvHD after treatment with FMT.

Topics to be covered

GvHD pathology and recent findings on the mechanism of fecal microbiota transplant intervention

Multiplex immunofluorescence using ChipCytometry

Identification, characterization, and spatial analysis of key immune cell populations with ChipCytometry

How to incorporate spatial biology into research projects

Benton Berigan, PhD

Product Manager, Spatial Biology

Canopy Biosciences